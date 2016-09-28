Property: Britannia Road, Bridlington, £136,950

A well presented three bedroom town house.

The property has spacious accommodation and is suitable for either family use, investment, home sharing, etc. Located just off Brett Street. Comprises: Ground floor kitchen/diner and cloakroom. First floor, lounge, one bedroom and bathroom. Second floor, two further bedrooms (one en-suite) gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, garage. To the rear of the property is a fenced enclosed west facing garden.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.