Property: Bow Street, Bridlington, £122,500

Beautifully presented old fisherman’s cottage with sea views from the rear.

The property is within easy walking distance of south beach and Spa Theatre yet still close to the town centre of Bridlington. Comprising: Lounge, kitchen diner, rear hall and downstairs WC to the ground floor, two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor and a further bedroom to the second floor. Externally the cottage offers a low maintenance front garden and an attractive rear courtyard with gated access.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.