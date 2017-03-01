Property: Bemrose Grove, Bridlington, £259,950

Substantial detached bungalow on the north side of Bridlington located within a quiet cul-de-sac.

The property offers an abundance of space making it a great family home. Comprising entrance hall, inner hall, downstairs wc, lounge, kitchen, dining room, master bedroom with its own dressing room and Juliet en-suite, a further three good sized bedrooms and an additional wc to the first floor. Sizeable lawned garden to the rear, integrated garage and a large driveway.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.