Property: Bempton Gardens, Bridlington, £129,950

A good opportunity to acquire one of these very popular semi-detached, two bedroomed double fronted bungalows in a quiet cul-de-sac position, just off Marton Road.

The property has gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, cavity wall insulation, parking and a garage with power and light connections, and excellent south facing garden. Ideally suited to a mature couple or first time buyer seeking a home suitable for immediate takeover, with a modernised kitchen and bathroom.

Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.