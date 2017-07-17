Property: Bempton Gardens, Bridlington, £124,950

Well presented, semi-detached bungalow, set in a quiet cul-de-sac location.
Comprising s a good sized two double bedroomed layout, re-fitted modern bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, garage and south facing garden at the rear with fenced surrounds, lawn and two patio areas. Suitable for a retired party or family seeking a home in a well-established and quiet residential location just off Marton Road.
Contact Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for more details.
