Property: Beacon House, Flamborough, £450,000

A residence previously owned by the brother of the world famous artist David Hockney.

This unique, detached, quality residence is set in a most imposing location at Flamborough Head. Enjoying wonderful sea and coastline views from the front and side elevations. Built circa 1939 with a distinctive art deco influence, the property has been tastefully and sympathetically extended and upgraded over more recent years to now offer spacious, quality accommodation over two floors.

The property is merely yards away from glorious, scenic cliff top walks, the lighthouse, and Flamborough Head golf course. Flamborough village is within approx two miles, with choice of amenities.

The property comprises spacious entrance reception currently used as a pool/games room, front facing lounge with front views of the sea and lighthouse, spacious quality modern fitted kitchen integrated appliances include wok, hob, griddle and extractor, two ovens, refrigerator, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher, bi-fold doors open to the side elevation. Rear access leads to conservatory, three ground floor double bedrooms (one with en-suite), ground floor bathroom and separate wc. First floor double bedroom, modern bathroom and champagne lounge – a special ‘viewing room’ enjoying stunning views along the Flamborough coastline.

Outside the property has a walled garden with extensive block paved pathways private driveway with double gates, a double garage with workshop area, extensive block paving, patio area, integral store with one oil fired central heating boiler.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.