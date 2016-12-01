Property: Aysgarth Rise, Bridlington, £166,950

A well presented three bedroom detached house situated on this residential development just off Martongate.

Extensively upgraded in recent years the property comprises cloakroom, lounge with uPVC doors to the garden, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, three bedrooms, white modern en-suite off master bedroom plus white modern house bathroom, gas central heating, uPVC double glazing, private drive leading to detached brick garage, enclosed patio style garden.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency (Ltd) on 01262 672253 for more details.