Property: Ashbourne Avenue, Bridlington, £129,950

Spacious and well presented five bedroomed family home ideal for a first time buyer or an investment purchase.

Comprising entrance porch, entrance hall leading to lounge/dining room, kitchen, stairs and first floor landing which leads to three double bedrooms, family bathroom with an additional separate WC, stairs and second floor landing with one further double bedroom and single bedroom/office, uPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

Contact Hunters on 01262 674252 for more details.