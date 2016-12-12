Property: Amy Johnson Avenue, Bridlington, £132,950

Extended mid town house located just off Darwin Road off Bempton Lane convenient for local bus service routes, shop and access to the countryside.

Comprising front facing lounge with double doors giving access to dining room, uPVC conservatory and fitted kitchen with split level oven and hob, three bedrooms and modern white bathroom (installed 2016) gas central heating and uPVC double glazing. Garage located within a block nearby and enclosed rear gardens with lawn and patio.

Contact Nicholas Belt Estate Agency Ltd on 01262 672253 for more details.