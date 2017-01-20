One week left for entries

There is still time left for Bridlington businesses to put themselves forward for the county’s most prestigious tourism awards.

The REYTAs, which celebrate everything “remarkable” about Hull and East Yorkshire, will be held at Bridlington Spa at the end of March.

But the closing date for nominations is next Friday, January 27, so local contenders will need to be quick to make sure they don’t miss the deadline.

There are categories for hotels, restaurants and visitor attractions and the awards are open to all tourism businesses in Hull and East Yorkshire, large and small.

New categories this year will honour venues which specialise in serving the family market and the Passion Award for Arts and Culture.

Andy Gray, tourism manager for Visit Hull and East Yorkshire said: “The REYTAs are a showcase for all that’s best about tourism in Hull and East Yorkshire and can raise the profile of a business significantly.

“Winning a REYTA will also allow a business the opportunity to progress through to the Visit England National Awards as well.

Anthony Yates, VHEY’s visitor economy manager, added: “We have more than 1,800 businesses who operate within the visitor economy in Hull and East Yorkshire and we know from past experience just how valuable and important winning a REYTA can be to their future success.”

The awards are free to enter by visiting www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/reyta.

Shortlisting in each category will take place shortly after the closing date via independent panels and mystery shopping.