Old Town’s secret gardens to be revealed

Bridlington’s Old Town is a favourite with people from far and wide, who are charmed by its Georgian splendour.

Its antique shopsand art galleries are well-known, but this weekend, lesser-seen parts of the area will take centre stage.

Hundreds of visitors have been to the Secret Gardens in previous years

The Old Town Secret Gardens weekend is a chance to take a look around some of the hidden gems which are usually kept private.

From cosy courtyards to larger and more modern designs, visitors can take a tour of 22 gardens over the two days - more than in previous years.

The route takes in High Street, South Back Lane, Marton Road and Goose Farm, amongst others.

David Hinde, spokesman for Bridlington Old Town Association, who will also be on town crier duties on Saturday to encourage visitors to make the most of the event, said: “We have visitors from all around the region come to the Secret Gardens event and if this beautiful weather continues there should be a lot of visitors to this Old Town favourite event.”

Tickets are £5 for one day and £7.50 for two days and are available from the Bull and Sun in Kirkgate, and The M Gallery, the Georgian tea Rooms and The old Town Gallery in High Street.

Money raised from the Secret Gardens event is used by Bridlington Old Town Association towards the hanging baskets and flower displays in the area and promotion of tourism.