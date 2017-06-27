Not-so secret! Hundreds tour Old Town gardens

More gardens than in previous years - and more visitors.

Bridlington Old Town’s Secret Gardens has blossomed into an event which attracts hundreds of visitors.

Alison Grainger

This year’s weekend raised more than £3,000 a record-breaking total.

Organiser Phyllis Foster said: “It was very successful, everyone had a great time and we had good weather.

“We had six new gardens, taking us up to 22 in total, and sold more than 600 tickets. “We had so many gardens involved that we decided to run a free trail as well as a ticketed trail.”

She said she was pleased to see so many children visiting the gardens over the two days, with some of the premises allowing them to use slides and swings while the adults took a closer look at the plants and flowers.

Alistair and Sue Rose with Penny the dog, admiring one of the gardens near the Priory

Phyllis added: “Time and time again we are asked if we would run a competition for visitors to vote for their favourite garden.

“But every garden is so individual and unique, you can’t compare them.”

The money raised at the weekend will be used by the Old Town Association to promote the area’s tourism efforts.