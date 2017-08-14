Miniature van is a big deal for Alan

For years, retired painter Alan Clarke has been visiting Bondville Model Village in Sewerby, and he only had one gripe - there were no decorators among the miniature figures at the attraction.

When his family mentioned it to owner Jan Whitehead, she set about putting that right and when he returned for his latest visit, Alan, 85, found a custom-made house with a decorator’s van, featuring his logo.

Alan’s son David said: “We all love it to bits, but every time he’s complained to us about not finding a painter and decorator

“In late 2016, I approached Jan Whitehead from Bondville and she was incredibly helpful.

“The whole family visited in early August and Jan gave us a guided tour and unveiled my Dad’s miniature self on a stepladder, with a special sign written house and Transit van with roof ladder.

“My dad was over the moon and will be returning to Bondville even more regularly now.

“I cannot thank Jan enough for making this so special for him.”