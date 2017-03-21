Make the most of our Active Coast

The stunning coastline around Bridlington will be used to try to get people more active this spring.

The scheme will launch at Easter and aims to get people out and about, either walking and exploring the area, or joining in with organised sporting activities.

Events will be held every day during the opening week, from Saturday, April 8 to Friday, April 14, with free sessions including coastal walks, beach sports festivals and have-a-go days for activities including archery.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “Active Coast is a very exciting concept, which has so much to offer.

“Whether pure enjoyment and making the most of the coast, or a way to develop a healthier lifestyle, Active Coast has it all.

“I hope that Active Coast will inspire other organisations, partners and local clubs to take part and help promote our coast as a fantastic place to live, visit and be active.”

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council project will run in Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea and follows on from a number of existing events which have enjoyed success in recent years.

Mile Marker trails have been placed along the promenades and volleyball courts have been set up on the south beach.

There is a weekly 5km Parkrun along the cliffs at Sewerby and Bridlington hosts annual windsurfing championships.

To find out more about ‘Active Coast’ and what’s on, visit www.visithullandeastyorkshire.com/coast/activecoast