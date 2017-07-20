Let’s bring a huge poker event to Bridlington

Bridlington’s new poker superstar has said he would love to see his home town hosts a big-money competition.

John Hesp, who owns Bridlington Caravan Centre, has won a guaranteed $1,000,000 in Las Vegas and will be playing for a top prize of $8,000,000 this weekend.

He hopes his overnight success will put Bridlington on the poker map and he said he would love to stage a major Texas Hold ‘Em tournament in the resort.

John said: “Bridlington, like most other British seaside resorts, has suffered in recent years. It is a lovely little town but the young people of Bridlington have to leave to get jobs. The cafes, pubs, hotels and shops find it difficult to survive on purely the local residents.

“I would love to be able to inspire the townsfolk through what I have achieved playing the 888poker-sponsored World Series of Poker Main Event.

“Now I would love to stage a major poker tournament in the town and bring the world’s leading players to Bridlington.

“I think they would love it.”