Holiday park extension set to get go-ahead

Councillors are expected to pass plans to expand one of Bridlington’s biggest holiday parks at a meeting today.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council believes the transformation of South Cliff Caravan Park could be worth around £2 million per year to the town’s economy.

South Cliff Caravan Park will expand into this field

Its planning committee will meet today to decide on whether to give permission to proposals.

The application has been recommended for approval, and if it goes through, the new-look park will create one new full-time job and 11 part-time roles.

The park would extend on to farmland owned by the council, on the other side of Pioneer Road to the existing site.

The revamped park will see the existing amenity blocks and reception building demolished and replaced.

The existing site

When finished, the site will have room for 77 static caravans, 66 tents, more than 200 touring caravans, 59 static caravan pitches and 19 lodges.

Bridlington Town Council has given its backing to the scheme.

Earlier this year, Ian Rayner, interim head of culture and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As well as creating new jobs on the site, subject to final planning approval, we would be able to greatly increase the number of people coming to stay in Bridlington and spending their money in the town and surrounding area, which would be a huge boost to the local economy.”

