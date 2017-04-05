Getting wheel in motion in time for Easter holidays

A 40-metre high big wheel is taking shape on Bridlington’s seafront.

Shipped over from Italy, it should be up and running in time for Easter.

It is almost a decade since the Bridlington Eye observation wheel was taken down from the fairground on the north side.

Michael Harrison, owner of Harrison Leisure, said: “We always try to get a new attraction every year and this will bring in more tourists.

“The difference to the old wheel we used to have is that this has open carriages, while the other was enclosed.

“People who have never been up that high don’t realise how good the views are.

“You will see North and South bay at the same time and see right across the Wolds. It’s a great family ride.”