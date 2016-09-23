Funfair moves to a new home

If you are looking for all the fun of the fair next month, you will have to head to a new venue.

Regeneration work in Hilderthorpe Road means the rides cannot move on to their usual home at Bridlington coach park. Instead, a smaller fair will be set up at Moorfield Road.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The Showman’s Guild Bridlington funfair will be moving to the Moorfield Road car park site from this year.

“The decision was taken to move the fair away from Hilderthorpe Road coach park because of the regeneration work in that area of the town.

“Moorfield Road car park was the best alternative location.”

Town councillors were asked for their opinions on the move at their latest meeting and expressed concerns about potential damage to Bridlington skate park, disruption to people attending sporting fixtures at Dukes Park and access for emergency vehicles.

They suggested Limekiln Lane and the park and ride site at South Cliff could have been considered as potential venues.

The fair will arrive from Sunday, October 16, and will be open to the public from Wednesday, October 19 to the following Sunday.

The guild will still use part of Hilderthorpe Road coach park to site some of their support vehicles.