Fly the flags to get our town on TV

Bridlington Tourism Association wants to turn the town into a sea of yellow and blue when it hosts the start of the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire.

Guest house owners have stocked up on hundreds of metres of colourful bunting to make sure the town looks its best for the TV cameras.

They are selling the flags now, so Bridlington can shine as the opening stage departs from the Spa on April 28.

After a big effort to get bunting all around the town when the inaugural Tour visited in 2015, there are plans to make it even more spectacular this year.

Isla Pickup, who owns Sunflower Lodge in Flamborough Road, said: “The community came together to make the town look great and it felt really good.

“It is a big task but we are better prepared this year.

“We have got the pale blue and yellow bunting, to match the colours of the race, and anybody who wants some can buy it – schools, guest houses, shops, houses.

“Hopefully, people in Marton Road and other areas which weren’t on the route last time, will get involved.”

Bridlington’s involvement in the 2015 race was hardly shown as part of the TV coverage but the start will be broadcast live this time.

So the tourism association wants to make sure the town looks bright and welcoming for an international audience of millions.

“The publicity is so good for us,” said Isla. “If we can get the town looking great on TV, it will bring other visitors here at other times.”

For £10, you can get 10m of pale blue and 10m of yellow bunting to decorate your property. The riders will head through the town centre, up Fortyfoot, along Marton Road, Well Lane and out to Carnaby.