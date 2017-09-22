Fitness fans search for Golden Ticket

Bridlington’s seafront leisure centre will be one of 10 in the county taking part in National Fitness Day next Wednesday.

Along with the other council-run venues in the East Riding, it is running free exercise sessions, whichmust be booked in advance.

The centre will have Golden Tickets available for free gym, swim or class sessions, which can be used at a later date or given to a friend for their use.

There will also be a giant ticket hidden somewhere at the centre, which offers a free month of Premier membership to whoever finds it.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism, and culture, added : “I am delighted that East Riding Leisure is once again getting hugely involved in National Fitness Day, and I hope that lots of people will be able to take advantage of the free sessions on offer on the day, and reap the enormous benefits they offer.”

The smaller Golden Tickets will also be available at the council’s Customer Service Centres.

Throughout the UK, more than 20,000 free events will take place in gyms, leisure centres, parks, high streets, schools and workplaces.