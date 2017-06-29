Dining Out: The Old Star, Kilham

The Old Star, Kilham

It’s traditional, cosy and the menu is filled with pub grub classics and a mouth-watering selection of Sunday dinners.

There’s a warm community feel when you step into the Old Star. It’s off the beaten track in the small village of Kilham but for me it’s certainly worth a visit.

It has quirky and unique decor which gives it a personal homely feel.

With, various trinkets and items such as a model plane hanging from the ceiling, the pub feels loved.

Myself and two dining partners had booked a table for a Sunday afternoon and it was a good job we did - it looked as though every table was full and everyone had a smile on their face.

The menu is filled with delicious pub grub classics and a wide range of Sunday dinner dishes.

Having already seen the size of the portions we decided to skip a starter in a bid to have room for dessert. We all pondered the menu trying to narrow down our options. I finally decided on the slow roasted lamb shank served with rosemary mint and garlic sauce, creamy mash potato and vegetables.

There was nothing fancy or over-the-top in its appearance but the meat practically fell off the bone. It was probably the best lamb shank I’ve had in a long time.

The rosemary and mint sauce complimented it beautifully and the mash was flavoursome and creamy. The picture I took does not do it justice. It was a great dish.

My two dining partners went for a lasagne and the roast beef dinner. They both seemed impressed with their choices. The portions were huge but they didn’t lack on quality.

The chips that accompanied the lasagne received a huge amount of praise. The only complaints they had was the salad with the lasagne was a bit moist and the horseradish was a bit too strong.

Service was slightly slow but the staff were polite and attentive.

For dessert, I went for the sticky chocolate orange cake. When out attentive waitress brought the dish to the table I was a bit taken back. I’d looked straight past the word “cake” and assumed I’d be getting a twist on a sticky toffee pudding.

It turns out the huge slab of cake, accompanied with rich and creamy vanilla ice cream, was everything I wanted it to be and more.

The sponge was light and fluffy and then all of a sudden a mouthful of sharp sticky orange. The chocolate on top was rich but not overpowering and had slivers of orange decorated on top. It wasn’t what I was expecting but it was a more than pleasant surprise. Another dessert we tried was the apple and rhubarb tart. There was a good balance of sweet from the apple and tartness from the rhubarb. The custard was homemade and there was plenty of it.

It’s traditional and delicious, pub grub with homely feel - what’s not to like?