Dining Out: The Honey Pot, Flamborough Road, Reighton

The Honey Pot, Flamborough Road, Reighton

The name oozes charm – it is warm, inviting and full of promise – and it lives up to all other expectations, too.

The Honey Pot is on the Flamborough Road as you drive from the Dotterel roundabout towards Speeton and Bempton.

On a damp, foggy evening it was also a haven for the work weary in need of sustenance in comfortable surroundings.

As a former school house built in 1876 the pub restaurant has plenty of charm and rustic appeal with a roaring log burner and wood panelling throughout.

The pub is family friendly, offering menus for the children as well as a large indoor play area with slides.

The pub has a restaurant, main bar lounge and an intimate cosy snug.

There are upto 95 dishes on its unique menu – so make time to take a proper look.

Of course, so much choice almost guarantees return visits.

On the menu you will find pub classics like steak pie, burger and fish and chips.

There are suet puddings and pies with various fillings including beef and chicken.

For the more adventurous it offers some unique speciality steaks and some fiery dishes for those who like a tongue tingler.

Curries, pizza, chilli, roast dinners, lasagne ... take your pick.

For a starter I went for pulled pork potato skin – it was delicious and plentiful.

For main I opted for a sirloin steak, cooked medium rare, with chips, peas and onion rings.

The steak was juicy and tender and the onion rings crispy and tangy.

My dining companion chose roast chicken served in a Yorkshire pudding with potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

It came with a gravy boat full to the brim – and was declared a hit.

The portions were generous – to say the least – that’s not a complaint but a compliment.

Neither of us had much room for dessert but decided to share an apple crumble with custard.

That was tart, tangy and crisp and came with lashings of custard.

Mid-week outside of the school holidays it was - thankfully - quiet, though there were a few fellow diners.

Be warned, it gets busy and booking is advisable.

Our waiter was a polite young man and service came with efficiency and a smile.

For families – there is plenty of room and an inside area which includes a ball pool to keep the little ‘uns occupied.

With drinks our bill came in at under £45 - and with the plentiful helpings represented value for money.

Like bees round honey we will definitely be buzzing to return.