Carry On Camping (and caravanning, and glamping, and more!)

A multi-million pound investment into one of Bridlington’s biggest caravan parks should bring almost 200,000 extra visitors to the town each year.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is pumping £6.2m into the South Cliff site, which will expand to take over a neighbouring agricultural field off Kingsgate.

The field off Kingsgate which will be part of the new caravan park

The upgrade will see new glamping units, more than 100 new pitches for static caravans and double the amount of room for tents, as well as creating new jobs.

The 85-acre site welcomes almost half a million visitors every year - a number which is set to increase by a third - bringing £5million into the local economy.

Senior facility manager Alex Crutchley said: “It’s a big development.

“We are taking all our touring and hire fleet caravans and moving them on to the farmer’s field, which will increase our capacity.

South Cliff covers 85 acres

“Then phase two will be to redevelop the existing touring fleet area for 80 static caravans.

“In peak season, our hire fleet is fully booked, and we hardly have any pitches available for tourers and tents.

A new office and toilet and shower blocks will be created and the site already has the Maki’s entertainment complex, a laundrette, a fish and chip shop and a mini market, but there are no plans to create new facilities as bosses are keen to get visitors into the town centre, spending their money in local businesses.

“We can send the people into Bridlington, it is up to the businesses to make the most of the opportunity,” he added.

These shepherd's huts were a new addition to the site this year

“It is about supporting the town centre and we estimate we will bring an extra 158,000 unique visitors to the park annually, bringing an extra £1.8m to the town.

“We know our catchment area is people from two hours away, people from big inner-city areas who want to come to the seaside for a weekend or midweek break.

If planning permission is granted as anticipated, work should start next March and the new-look site will be ready 12 months later, ready for the 2018 season. Around six new jobs will be created by the council, as well as extra roles for the external security company who work on site.

Coun Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said when coupled with the ongoing regeneration work in the town centre, the South Cliff development would be a huge boost for Bridlington.

Alex Crutchley and Coun Richard Burton

“This will generate revenue for council and help us to support services in other ways,” he said.

“We have got a track record of delivering and this will help us to build on our success. We have invested in the Spa, Sewerby Hall, East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

“This is the next stage and will support jobs in the local economy. It will also help us to broaden the tourism season. We have already seen it extended into the spring and autumn, but we have to try to create a 12-month economy.

“We have seen a growth in short breaks so I’m excited by the plans.”