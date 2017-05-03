Brid in top 10 for Bank Holiday value

A travel website has placed Bridlington in the top 10 most affordable Bank Holiday breaks.

HolidayLettings.co.uk has drawn up a list of UK locations which offer the best value for money for renting a holiday home at the end of May.

The website claims a three-day stay over the Spring Bank Holiday will only cost visitors an average of £221.

Saskia Welman, spokesperson for holidaylettings.co.uk, said: “Most two-bedroom properties sleep four people, so for just over £18 per person, per night, you can really make the most of the long weekend.

“And where better than Bridlington? With its harbour and traditional seaside entertainment, it’s perfect for a Bank Holiday break.

“Holiday homes are gaining in popularity all the time, winning against traditional hotel stays with advantages like space, facilities, privacy and incredible value.

“And as this demand grows, owners are generating extra income by renting out their homes with us.”

The website also says its Bridlington rental properties fare well on TripAdvisor, achieving an average score of 4.6.

Alongside Bridlington, the top 10 is made up of Hemsby, Great Yarmouth, Freshwater East, Skegness, Sandown, Isle of Bute, Caernarfon, Moray amd Nottinghamshire.

Scarborough only makes 17th on the list, with an average three-day letting there costing £259 over the Bank Holiday weekend.