Admirals’ appeal ahead of 40th anniversary

Bridlington’s Red Admirals majorettes group has appealed for help from local businesses as it prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

It is Yorkshire’s longest-running troupe and wants to take as many of its girls to regional competitions as possible – but the cost of travel and uniforms is spiralling.

The group is planning a sponsored walk in November, a big raffle to be drawn later that month and a Christmas fair in December, and it is seeking sponsorship or donations of prizes from Bridlington companies.

Danielle Toft from the Red Admirals said: “We currently provide 40 girls with full uniforms including shoes, batons and pom poms.

“We would like to get the girls full new uniforms as the current ones we have are becoming very worn and not up to standard for the competitions, which can be deflating for us as the hard work these performers put in, training twice a week to perfect their performances

“Our aim is to provide local children with the opportunity to be part of a team.

“We pride ourselves on helping them build confidence, dedication, commitment and working together. It is also important for them to respect the diversity of each other and others around them. We provide a safe environment for children to learn new skills and enable them to compete all over the country as well as making lifelong friendships.”